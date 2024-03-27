Stand-up comedian and winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui , posted his first update on Wednesday, stating he was “tired and travelling," following his detention and subsequent release by the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, Munawar was one of 14 individuals detained during a raid in south Mumbai for smoking hookahs.

“During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable," a senior police official told PTI.

Moreover, Faruqui and others were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the official said.

“Notices were served to Faruqui and others by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police and they were allowed to go," he said.

However, ANI reported citing police, “Though it was a bailable offence, the police gave a notice and let Faruqui go. The police are investigating the matter. Our team raided a hookah bar in Mumbai after getting information about tobacco being used under the guise of herbal."

Meanwhile, Munawar took to Instagram Stories, where he posted a selfie, flashing a smile and striking a pose. In the close-up image, he was observed donning a blue T-shirt and a cap while standing inside a room.

Accompanying the photo, Munawar inserted a time stamp of 04:55, indicating that it was taken after his release. Alongside, he penned, "Tired and travelling" with a sparkles emoji. Additionally, he tagged the location as Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Munawar gained significant popularity as a contestant during the 17th season of the Colors show. His presence in the Bigg Boss house garnered considerable attention, capturing the spotlight from the moment he joined the show.

