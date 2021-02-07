Munawar Faruqui released on bail, walks out of Indore central jail

Munawar Faruqui released on bail, walks out of Indore central jail1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 05:45 AM IST
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui walked out of Indore central jail late on Saturday night, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui walked out of Indore central jail late on Saturday night, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Faruqui was released from the jail after the prison authorities received the order of the Supreme Court, an official of the jail said.
PM Modi to inaugurate LPG import terminal in West Bengal's Haldia today1 min read . 05:35 AM IST
It's wrong if Bhindranwale's portrait seen during Chakka Jam, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait1 min read . 06 Feb 2021
China’s Covid vaccine drive is falling behind US, Europe6 min read . 06 Feb 2021
India developing 7 more COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister1 min read . 06 Feb 2021
Arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Faruqui was in Indore jail since January 1.
On Friday, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail after the Madhya Pradesh High Court had rejected his bail plea on January 28.
The Apex court also stayed the production warrant issued against Faruqui by a court in Prayagraj in connection with an FIR lodged there.
Eyewitnesses said that the comedian walked out of the jail silently and quietly possibly to avoid a backlash in the wake of accusations made against him.
Mediapersons also flocked outside the jail after getting the news of his release.
Sometime before his release, an official of the Indore central jail, had said that a court in Prayagraj had ordered Faruqui's production in a similar case on February 18.
Citing the jail manual, he said that an order from the Prayagraj court or a competent government officer, was needed to release him. PTI HWP LAL RUP
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.