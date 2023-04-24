Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to Indore, extends interim bail1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 12:01 PM IST
- Supreme Court on February 5, 2021 released Faruqui on an interim bail, staying the Madhya Pradesh High Court order under which he was refused release.
The Supreme Court on Monday transferred all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui to Indore. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol also extended Faruqui's interim protection for three weeks with regard to the production warrant in Delhi.
