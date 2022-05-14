Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday informed that a total of 27 bodies have been recovered so far from the building that caught fire on Friday evening.

"It's a very sad incident. It was a massive fire that broke out in a 4 storey building near Mundka metro station. 27 bodies have been recovered and 8 injured have been admitted to the hospital," Jain told ANI. The minister also said that the eight injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Following a six-hour long firefighting operation, the blaze was brought under control. Police, fire department and NDRF teams were involved in the rescue work. The fire department is currently carrying out cooling operations.

Satpal Bhardwaj, Divisional Officer, Fire Department meanwhile informed that the massive fire that broke out in a four-storey building near Mundka metro station in Delhi on Friday evening is now under control

"The fire has been brought under control. No new body has been recovered (after 27 bodies)," Bhardwaj told reporters.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma, 50 people were rescued so far and the rescue operation is underway.

In videos that emerged on the social media, people could be heard crying for help while others were seen jumping from the building in a desperate attempt to escape the flames.

There were videos where people could be seen using ropes to escape the building from where thick black smoke was coming out. Locals were also seen providing them help in reaching to safety.

Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a four-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire broke on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owners of the company are in police custody.

"Efforts are being made to control the situation," the police said.