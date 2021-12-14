Mundra Port drugs case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday informed that it has arrested an Afghan national from Delhi in connection with the seizure of 3,000 kg of heroin from Gujarat's Mundra Port.

The Afghan national, identified as Sobhan Aryanfar, hailing from South Delhi's Neb Sarai, was arrested on December 12, the agency said in a statement shared on Twitter.

The NIA had registered the case related to seizure of 2988.21 kgs of heroin seized at Gujarat's Mundra port involving foreign nationals in procurement and delivering of consignment. The drugs were sized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in September, but the NIA took over the probe in October.

So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case. Five among these are Afghans and one is an Uzbek national. The total seizure has now gone up to 3,004 kg.

On October 12, the central agency conducted raids at five locations in Delhi-NCR. The searches were conducted at residential premises and godowns at Lajpat Nagar, Alipur, Khera Kalan, New Delhi and Noida in connection with the seizure of semi-processed talc stones with contraband drugs imported by Aashi Trading Company.

Just three days before this, the agency had conducted raids in Chennai, Coimbatore, Vijaywada at premises of the accused and suspects involved in the Import of semi-processed talc stones with contraband.

The narcotics drugs were found concealed in import consignment of 'Semi-processed Talc stones' originating from Afghanistan which had arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran.

With inputs from agencies

