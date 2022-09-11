Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Central govt has fixed the maximum number of seats at 2501 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 06:35 AM IST
- Earlier the total number of seats in the MCD including all the three municipal corporations of Delhi was 272.
Listen to this article
The Union Government has fixed the maximum number of seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at 250 from the existing 272 seats. Of these, 42 wards have been reserved for Scheduled Castes. Earlier the total number of seats in the MCD including all the three municipal corporations of Delhi was 272 and after the new delimitation, it will reduce by 22 seats to 250.