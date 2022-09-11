The Union Government has fixed the maximum number of seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at 250 from the existing 272 seats. Of these, 42 wards have been reserved for Scheduled Castes. Earlier the total number of seats in the MCD including all the three municipal corporations of Delhi was 272 and after the new delimitation, it will reduce by 22 seats to 250.

The Delhi Gazette notification, issued on Saturday (September 10) by Ashutosh Agnihotri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, states that as amended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2022, the City of Delhi In accordance with sub-section (5) of section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, the total number of seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is hereby determined to be two hundred and fifty (250).

Further, in accordance with sub-section (6) (as amended) of section 3 of the aforesaid Act, the Central Government, the population of the Scheduled Castes in proportionate to the total population of Delhi (Census-2011) as per the total number of seats. The total number of seats reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in proportion to the number is also determined to be 42.