Municipal services in hill states to go online by March

NEW DELHI: Municipal services are set to go online in 12 hill states and union territories by March. The ministry of housing and urban affairs is working with the states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and Sikkim, to allow building permissions by December and other municipal services in the first half of 2021.

The move comes at a time when various services have gone online to ensure that social distancing norms are followed amid the covid-19 pandemic. India is continuing to see a high surge in cases of covid-19 even as businesses have resumed operations.

The move comes at a time when various services have gone online to ensure that social distancing norms are followed amid the covid-19 pandemic. India is continuing to see a high surge in cases of covid-19 even as businesses have resumed operations.

“Reviewed progress of e-governance of all municipal services including Online Building Permission System (OBPS) in all 8 States of North Eastern Region, Uttarakhand, HP & UTs of J&K and Ladakh today," Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs said.

National Informatics Centre is working with the ministry of housing and urban affairs to work with these municipal corporations to undertake open source format used by the government, build local capacity and address other concerns to make this operational.

“We target to operationalise OBPS by Dec, 2020 and all municipal services by March, 2021. State/ UT officials showed their full commitment to adhere to the scheduled time frame," Mishra added.

While building plans are first to go online, other municipal services in the pipeline include birth and death registrations, water connection and licenses.

Since the onset of covid-19 pandemic, the ministry has shifted focus on making procedures online. In the last month, the ministry has launched an online platform to market real estate projects along with a portal for hawkers and street vendors to apply for loans online.