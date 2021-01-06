Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Muradnagar roof collapse case: CM Adityanath orders probe by SIT of EOW
Contractor Ajay Tyagi, who went into hiding after news of the collapse spread, was nabbed near the Ganga canal bridge of Sathedi village by a joint team of Muradnagar and Niwari police

Muradnagar roof collapse case: CM Adityanath orders probe by SIT of EOW

1 min read . 06:54 PM IST PTI

The SIT will probe the entire incident, including the construction work, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, adding that a detailed report has also been sought from the ADG

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered a probe by the SIT of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) into the Muradnagar roof collapse incident in which 24 people died.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered a probe by the SIT of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) into the Muradnagar roof collapse incident in which 24 people died.

The SIT will probe the entire incident, including the construction work, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, adding that a detailed report has also been sought from the ADG.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

From primary to public: Govt ready with an online cow exam

2 min read . 07:56 PM IST

Covid-19 impact: Housing sales down 37%, office leasing dips 35% in 2020 across 8 cities

3 min read . 07:42 PM IST

India, Sri Lanka discuss cooperation to revive economic activity in post-pandemic world

3 min read . 07:33 PM IST

NDB extends $646 million for upgrading highway network, district roads in Andhra

1 min read . 07:32 PM IST

The SIT will probe the entire incident, including the construction work, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, adding that a detailed report has also been sought from the ADG.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

From primary to public: Govt ready with an online cow exam

2 min read . 07:56 PM IST

Covid-19 impact: Housing sales down 37%, office leasing dips 35% in 2020 across 8 cities

3 min read . 07:42 PM IST

India, Sri Lanka discuss cooperation to revive economic activity in post-pandemic world

3 min read . 07:33 PM IST

NDB extends $646 million for upgrading highway network, district roads in Andhra

1 min read . 07:32 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The chief minister has taken a serious note of the Muradnagar incident and decided to order a probe by the SIT of EOW," Sehgal said.

Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of a shelter at the cremation ground in Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday.

Adityanath had directed that the National Security Act be slapped against the accused persons and recovery of loss of public money and the amount of government compensation paid to the bereaved families from the erring engineer and contractor.

He also announced that financial assistance of 10 lakh to be provided to each of the kin of the deceased and homeless affected families be provided a house.

The contractor wanted in connection with the incident was arrested from a village near the border of Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts.

Contractor Ajay Tyagi, who went into hiding after news of the collapse spread, was nabbed near the Ganga canal bridge of Sathedi village by a joint team of Muradnagar and Niwari police.

The Ghaziabad Police on Monday had arrested Muradnagar Nagar Palika Executive Officer Niharika Singh, Junior Engineer Chandra Pal and Supervisor Ashish as they were involved in the tendering process for building the structure.

They were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.