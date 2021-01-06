Muradnagar roof collapse case: CM Adityanath orders probe by SIT of EOW

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"The chief minister has taken a serious note of the Muradnagar incident and decided to order a probe by the SIT of EOW," Sehgal said.
Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of a shelter at the cremation ground in Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday.
Adityanath had directed that the National Security Act be slapped against the accused persons and recovery of loss of public money and the amount of government compensation paid to the bereaved families from the erring engineer and contractor.
He also announced that financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to be provided to each of the kin of the deceased and homeless affected families be provided a house.
The contractor wanted in connection with the incident was arrested from a village near the border of Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts.
Contractor Ajay Tyagi, who went into hiding after news of the collapse spread, was nabbed near the Ganga canal bridge of Sathedi village by a joint team of Muradnagar and Niwari police.
The Ghaziabad Police on Monday had arrested Muradnagar Nagar Palika Executive Officer Niharika Singh, Junior Engineer Chandra Pal and Supervisor Ashish as they were involved in the tendering process for building the structure.