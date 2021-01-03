Subscribe
Home >News >India >Muradnagar roof collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences
Ghaziabad: Rescue operation carried out by NDRF personnel after the complex roof of a crematorium collapsed due to heavy rain at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad

Muradnagar roof collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences

2 min read . 08:01 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The roof collapsed when over 25 people had taken shelter at the structure while it rained
  • Apart from the 21 dead, 20 others are admitted at different hospitals

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his condolences after 21 people were killed when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar collapsed.

"Incident of a roof collapse at the crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad is very sad. My condolences to the family of the deceased. I pray that those hurt in this accident get well soon. Local administration is working for relief and assistance," President Kovind wrote on Twitter.

The roof collapsed when over 25 people had taken shelter at the structure while it rained. Most of them were relatives of Jai Ram, who was being cremated at that time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief and wished recovery to the injured.

"The sad news of the unfortunate accident in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has caused great sorrow. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon," he said.

Rescue workers sifted through the rubble for hours to ensure that more victims were not trapped there.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also sent to the spot in Muradnagar’s Ukhlarsi village.

Apart from the 21 dead, 20 others are admitted at different hospitals, officials said Sunday evening.

They added that the number of the injured could be higher as some others were taken away from the site by their relatives.

Meerut Divisional Commissioner Anita C Meshram said "We've started a probe and we'll take strict action against those found guilty."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

The chief minister directed officials to give financial assistance of 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, a statement issued by the state government said.

The chief minister also directed the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and ADG Meerut zone to submit a report in this connection.

