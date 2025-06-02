Murder caught on camera: Man hacked to death with machetes inside bakery in Karnataka's Koppal district

In a shocking incident, a man was hacked to death with machetes by a group of assailants inside a bakery in Karnataka’s Koppal district. The act was caught on CCTV, News18 reported.

According to the report, the incident occurred on 31 May over an alleged property dispute.

About the attack: The victim, identified as Chenappa Narinal, screamed for his life as he ran into the shop seeking refuge. However, the walls offered no protection, as the attackers followed and assaulted him.

According to the report, the CCTV footage shows two of the assailants striking him with machetes, while another hit him on the head with a wooden log.

As the victim ran into the shop, the attackers chased him inside. When he later tried to escape by running out of the bakery, two to three assailants stabbed him.

Following the murder, the assailants fled the scene.

According to the report, police have arrested at least seven individuals, identified as Pramod, Nagaraj, Pradeep, Ravi, Gautam, and two men named Manjunath.

Apart from this, police said an operation is underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the murder. A further probe is also in progress.

Earlier, on 29 May, the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka set up an anti-communal task force.

The task force will be headed by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-level officer and will be active in three districts: Mangaluru, Udupi, and Shivamogga.

Law and order issue: Lashing out at the law and order in the state, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote, “Law and Order has completely failed in Karnataka. 1) Brutal murder in Koppal caught on camera- v close to Police station. 2) Minor girl gangraped and blackmailed in Belagavi. Where is Ladki Hoon ecosystem ? Karnataka CM & Dy CM busy in chair ki ladai ! Series of brutal rapes have rocked Karnataka but Congress doesn’t care. Who will care for common man & women safety? (sic)"