Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Murders caught on CCTV in Delhi: Minor among two killed in firing incident in Shahdara

Murders caught on CCTV in Delhi: Minor among two killed in firing incident in Shahdara

Livemint

  • A shooting in Farsh Bazar on Diwali's eve left two dead and one injured, linked to personal enmity. Witness Yogesh, brother of Akash and father of victim Rishab, shared details of the incident.

Delhi: A firing incident in Delhi's Farsh Bazar on Thursday resulted in the deaths of two people and leaving one injured, in what appears to be a case of personal enmity

A firing incident in Delhi's Farsh Bazar on Thursday resulted in the deaths of two people and left one person injured, in what appears to be a case of personal enmity, Delhi Police said as reported by news agency ANI.

As per DCP Shahdara, Witnesses informed that Akash (40) and Rishabh (16) lost their lives and Krish Sharma (10) was injured.

Giving more details on the incident, DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam told ANI, "At around 8.30 pm, we received a PCR call informing that there had been firing in the Bihari Colony and some people were injured. Upon reaching the spot, it was known that Akash (40) his nephew Rishab (16) and his son Krish (10) were shot. Akash and Rishab have lost their lives. In the prima facie investigation, we have found that 5 rounds of bullets were fired..."

Yogesh who is brother of deceased Akash and father of deceased Rishab said that the incident happened around 7.30pm-8.00pm.

He added, “Two people including my nephew who was riding a two-wheeler and an unknown pedestrian had come. My brother and son were killed by the person who was on the two-wheeler. He also revealed that, “Some time ago, my brother had a dispute over money with someone."

Based on CCTV footage from the scene, the police have detained a minor, and questioning is underway.

The Delhi police added that the accused had planned the murder 17 days ago. There are previous cases against both the detained minor and the deceased Akash and his family. As per the probe, there was an ongoing dispute over money between the deceased and the accused.

The mother of the deceased, Akash, also recounted the events leading up to the firing in Delhi.

While speaking to the reporters, she said, "One man named Lakshay had been visiting our lane for the past three or four days. Yesterday, he came to our house with a box of sweets and urged me come downstairs to receive it personally. At the time when my son was preparing to burst firecrackers, two people including Lakshay came and then I heard shots being fired. Next, I saw that my son was shot..."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.