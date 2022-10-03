Murmu dedicates and lays foundation stones for various projects in Gujarat

Murmu dedicates and lays foundation stones for various projects in Gujarat2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 09:37 PM IST
- The President said that the people of Gujarat have a culture of enterprise and innovation
NEW DELHI : President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects of Government of Gujarat related to health, irrigation, water supply and also the projects of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways related to upgradation of Deendayal Port, Kandla from GMERS, Gandhinagar today.