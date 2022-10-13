Murmu inaugurates various projects at IIT Guwahati

She added that IIT Guwahati is a knowledge centre that can provide technology solutions to connectivity issues and other challenges in the North Eastern Region. “Since this is the only IIT in the North Eastern Region, IIT Guwahati must shoulder responsibility to nurture other institutions in the region, work with the state government and the defence forces to strengthen our borders, and provide technological solutions to prevent recurrence of natural calamities in the region. The institute should encourage innovations, work towards indigenization in cutting edge technologies, provide skill development avenues and be a forerunner in making the country Atmanirbhar."