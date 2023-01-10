Murmu meets Presidents of Guyana, Suriname

Murmu meets Presidents of Guyana, Suriname2 min read . 09:03 PM IST
- President Murmu expressed her satisfaction with the growing bilateral ties with both Guyana and Suriname
President Droupadi Murmu met with the Presidents of Guyana and Suriname on the final day of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention held in Indore.
President Murmu expressed her satisfaction with the growing bilateral ties with both Guyana and Suriname during her meetings with the leaders of both countries. Irfaan Ali, the President of Guyana, was the Chief Guest at the Convention while Suriname was represented by President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.
The two leaders had met with Prime Minister Modi on Monday. President Santokhi and PM Modi “held discussions on cooperation in areas of mutual interest including hydrocarbons, defence, maritime security, digital initiatives and ICT, and capacity building." Santokhi also thanked India for restructuring Suriname’s debt from Lines of Credit extended by New Delhi.
Meanwhile, Modi and President Ali of Guyana spoke of “cooperation in energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology and innovation, and defence cooperation."
During the final day of the Pravasi Bharatiya Convention, 27 members of the Indian diaspora were honoured with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. The awardees included FedEx CEO Rajesh Subramaniam, Australian economist Chennupati Jagadish and Polish businessman Amit Kailash Chandra Nath, who helped evacuate Indian students from Ukraine.
The final day of the convention also saw participation from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others. Ministers from Panama, Mauritius and Malaysia were also in attendance.
“Representing the best of Indian talent and creativity in foreign lands, our diaspora has demonstrated exceptional qualities of dedication, commitment and perseverance in many fields. Their contributions, achievements and successes have earned them an enviable reputation in their respective societies," said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
“It is clear that the global demand for Indian talent, skills, products, services and practices will only increase with time. So too will mobility and migration, facilitated by the initiatives the Modi government is taking with various partners. All of this will only make the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas more meaningful and salient in the coming years," Minister Jaishankar added.
Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) at the Ministry of External Affairs, pointed to numerous firsts in the organisation of the event. Speaking at a special briefing held after the close of the summit, Sayeed stated that this edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was the first to feature participation from blue collar workers and school students. Sayeed also pointed out that senior Indian Ministers had chaired discussion sessions on a range of topics with members of the diaspora.
