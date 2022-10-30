Murmu meets with heads of delegation of UNSC Counter Terrorism Committee

President Droupadi Murmu met with the Heads of Delegation of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC) on 29 October 2022.
The Heads of Delegation were in New Delhi for the Special Meeting of the UN CTC that was held in Mumbai on 28 October and in New Delhi on 29 October.
According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, “the President appreciated their gesture of commencing their visit by paying tributes to the 26/11 victims in Mumbai. She said that India as the world’s largest democracy, with one of the most open and diverse societies in the world, has been a victim of terrorism for decades."
Further, the President “emphasized that zero tolerance to all acts of terror, irrespective of its motivations, should continue to be the guiding approach of the international community in shaping the global counter terror architecture."
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, were present at the meeting. Ambassador Kamboj is also serving as Chair of the Counter Terrorism Committee.
Other foreign statesmen were also in attendance. “Among the dignitaries who attended the meeting were H.E. Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Minister of Ghana, H.E. Ms Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of UAE, and H.E. Ms Megi Fino, Deputy Foreign Minister of Albania. Senior officials of the United Nations, including H.E. Mr Vladimir Voronkov, Under Secretary General, United Nations Office for Counter Terrorism were also present on the occasion.", reads a press release by the MEA.
