Murmu stresses on high enrollment of girls in technical educational institutes

Speaking on the occasion, Murmu said that PEC has emerged as a leading institute for research and contributed to the global technological change. “It is a premier institute of the country as well as a harbinger of technical education in this region. The National Education Policy - 2020 states that a good educational institution is one in which every student is welcomed and cared for and where an inspiring environment with good infrastructure and appropriate resources exists," she said. The president expressed confidence that this college will continue to strive towards excellence.

