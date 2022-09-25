OPEN APP
India / Murmu to visit Karnataka from 26-28 September
NEW DELHI: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka from 26-28 September.

On Monday, the President will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara Festival at Chamundi Hills, Mysuru. She will also attend the felicitation function ‘Poura Sanmana’ organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation at Hubali.

The president will also inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology at Dharwad.

On Tuesday, she will inaugurate the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru. She will lay the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology, virtually.

On the same day, the president will grace the inaugural function of the St Joseph’s University and attend a civic reception hosted by the Government of Karnataka in her honour in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, the President will return to New Delhi. This is her first visit to any state as the President of India.

 

