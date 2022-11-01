Murmu to visit Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim

Murmu to visit Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim1 min read . 08:58 PM IST
- On 2 Nov, the President will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Nagaland in Kohima
NEW DELHI :The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim from November 2-5, 2022 to attend a host of programs, Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a press release on Tuesday.
On November 2, 2022, the President will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Nagaland in Kohima. On the occasion, she will also inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and infrastructure in the state.
On the next day, the President will pay her respects at the Kohima War Cemetery and visit Kigwema village where she will interact with the Village Council Members and the members of SHGs.
On the same day, she will grace the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl and inaugurate various education related projects in the state of Mizoram. In the evening, the President will also attend the civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Mizoram in her honour at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl.
On November 4, 2022, President Murmu will address the members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly at Aizawl. On the same day, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Sikkim in her honour and inaugurate/lay the foundation stones for the various projects of Central and State governments.
On the final day, the President will interact with women achievers and members of Self Help Groups at Tathagatha Tsal, Ravongla before returning to Delhi.
