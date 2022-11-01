Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Murmu to visit Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim

Murmu to visit Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim

1 min read . 08:58 PM ISTSwati Luthra
President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI Photo)

  • On 2 Nov, the President will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Nagaland in Kohima

NEW DELHI :The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim from November 2-5, 2022 to attend a host of programs, Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a press release on Tuesday. 

NEW DELHI :The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim from November 2-5, 2022 to attend a host of programs, Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a press release on Tuesday. 

On November 2, 2022, the President will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Nagaland in Kohima. On the occasion, she will also inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and infrastructure in the state. 

On November 2, 2022, the President will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Nagaland in Kohima. On the occasion, she will also inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and infrastructure in the state. 

On the next day, the President will pay her respects at the Kohima War Cemetery and visit Kigwema village where she will interact with the Village Council Members and the members of SHGs. 

On the next day, the President will pay her respects at the Kohima War Cemetery and visit Kigwema village where she will interact with the Village Council Members and the members of SHGs. 

On the same day, she will grace the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl and inaugurate various education related projects in the state of Mizoram. In the evening, the President will also attend the civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Mizoram in her honour at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl. 

On the same day, she will grace the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl and inaugurate various education related projects in the state of Mizoram. In the evening, the President will also attend the civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Mizoram in her honour at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl. 

On November 4, 2022, President Murmu will address the members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly at Aizawl. On the same day, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Sikkim in her honour and inaugurate/lay the foundation stones for the various projects of Central and State governments. 

On November 4, 2022, President Murmu will address the members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly at Aizawl. On the same day, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Sikkim in her honour and inaugurate/lay the foundation stones for the various projects of Central and State governments. 

On the final day, the President will interact with women achievers and members of Self Help Groups at Tathagatha Tsal, Ravongla before returning to Delhi.

On the final day, the President will interact with women achievers and members of Self Help Groups at Tathagatha Tsal, Ravongla before returning to Delhi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP