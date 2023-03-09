Murmu visits Amritsar, remembers freedom fighters who sacrificed lives at Jallianwala Bagh

The President also visited Jallianwala Bagh and paid her tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. “She wrote in the visitor’s book at Jallianwala Bagh that a grateful nation will always remember those braves who sacrificed everything for the motherland. This memorial will remind the coming generations of the importance of freedom and the sacrifices made for it and will continue to inspire them to contribute to nation building," the statement said.