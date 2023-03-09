Murmu visits Amritsar, remembers freedom fighters who sacrificed lives at Jallianwala Bagh

Murmu visits Amritsar, remembers freedom fighters who sacrificed lives at Jallianwala Bagh1 min read . 08:36 PM IST
- President Murmu also offered her prayer at the Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal
NEW DELHI :President Droupadi Murmu visited Amritsar, Punjab on Thursday.
The President commenced her engagements by paying her obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib. “She had darshan at the Sanctum Santorum, made parikarma and also participated in the langar with other devotees," read an official statement from the President’s Secretariat.
President Murmu wrote in the visitor’s book of Sri Harmandir Sahib. “She said that this holy place with beautiful architecture and divine serenity around it evokes feelings of calmness and harmony. I prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. It was great to see the volunteers working tirelessly in the spirit of service and devotion specially during Langar. May the teachings of Sikh Gurus continue to inspire us to practice brotherhood and unity," the statement added.
The President also visited Jallianwala Bagh and paid her tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. “She wrote in the visitor’s book at Jallianwala Bagh that a grateful nation will always remember those braves who sacrificed everything for the motherland. This memorial will remind the coming generations of the importance of freedom and the sacrifices made for it and will continue to inspire them to contribute to nation building," the statement said.
Before returning to Delhi, President Murmu offered her prayer at the Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.
