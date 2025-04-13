Murshidabad violence news: Hindus forced to ‘flee’, says BJP; BSF deployed internet suspended | 10 points

Murshidabad violence: More than 400 Hindu's have been ‘forced to flee’ their homes as a result of the violence in Murshidabad over the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the state's Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has alleged. Cops have arrested scores of people for igniting violence and the Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of central forces in the area.

Here are the top developments of the Murshidabad violence:

1. Suvendu Adhikari: Hindus forced to flee homes Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Sunday that more than 400 Hindus have been "forced to flee" their houses, alleging that people are facing religious violence after riots broke out in Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad driven by fear of religiously driven bigots were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda,” he wrote on X.

2. Murshidabad violence: 150 arrested West Bengal Police have arrested a total of 150 individuals in connection with the Murshidabad violence, which was sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, on Sunday. Till Saturday, police had made 118 arrests.

3. Internet suspended in parts of West Bengal On Saturday, a senior police officer said that prohibitory orders were implemented in affected areas of Murshidabad under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He added that internet services in the areas have been suspended as part of the order.

4. Murshidabad violence: Three dead At least three people, including a father-son duo, were killed in the violence. The father-son duo — Harogobindo Das and Chandan — were found dead inside their home in Jafrabad on Saturday. They had multiple stab wounds. The third victim, identified as 21-year-old Ijaz Momin, sustained bullet wounds during clashes at Sajur More in Suti on Friday.

5. Calcutta HC steps in A special bench of Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad. The high court also instructed both the Mamata Banerjee government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

6. Locals demand President's rule As per a report by ANI, locals are demanding President's rule in Murshidabad stating that their homes and shops were vandalised which has left them them feeling unsafe and unprotected. “They burnt shops and vandalised houses. We want BSF presence here permanently if things are to be peaceful... A police station is very close to here, but they didn't come,” ANI quoted a local, Manoj Ghosh, as saying.

7. Heavy police forces deployed, BSF reaches Murshidabad Adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas to maintain order, according to a statement by the police.

The BSF has also deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday. He said that BSF will act in coordination with the police and is prepared to send more forces if needed to help restore peace in the region.

8. BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over WB violence Apart from Suvendu Adhikari, other BJP leaders have also slammed Mamata Banerjee over the West Bengal violence that erupted recently. BJP's Purulia MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging the Centre to declare select bordering districts of West Bengal as “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA)

9. WB Governor expresses concern West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed concern over the riots in Murshidabad, adding he was glad with the Calcutta HC's orders to deploy central forces in violence-stricken areas.

"I have been told that the Calcutta High Court has ordered deployment of central forces in riot-affected areas of West Bengal, including Murshidabad. Immediately after receiving information, as Governor I had taken it with competent authorities. Deployment of central forces is required to maintain peace and bring normalcy in those areas. I also discussed the situation with leaders of various political parties. I'm glad that the High Court has stepped in and given the appropriate decision at the appropriate time," he said.

10. Mamata won't implement Waqf (Amendment) Act in Bengal In a bid to pacify the angry protesters, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarified that the law in question was legislated by the Centre and not by her government. “Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government,” Mamata Banerjee wrote in a post on X.