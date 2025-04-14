Murshidabad violence: Over 200 arrested; People flee to Malda by crossing Ganga | 10 Points

A senior police officer on Monday said that the situation in violence-hit Murshidabad is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to return, and about 210 arrests have been made so far, PTI quoted him as saying.

Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (Law and Order), said efforts to restore peace and stability in the affected areas are underway.

“Shops have started to open and people are returning. So far, 19 families have returned to their homes. Both Malda and Murshidabad district administrations are working closely to ensure the safe return of those who had fled,” he said.

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on April 8 during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, with clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.

Murshidabad Violence: Here are Top Developments Three killed, several injured Three people were killed and several others injured in the violence that erupted in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad since Friday. Referring to the brutal killing of a father and son, Shamim said a separate case would be filed and all persons involved — both perpetrators and bystanders — would be held accountable.

Forces keep vigil Police were seen making public announcements on Monday morning, urging shopkeepers to resume business and encouraging residents to return to normal life.

BP demands President's Rule for 2026 elections Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections be conducted under President's Rule, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order following the violence. Adhikari said the ongoing unrest in parts of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian, Jangipur and Shamsherganj, highlighted the state government's inability to protect citizens and maintain peace. The Assembly elections are scheduled in April-May next year.

‘Violence a part of larger consipracy’ Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday claimed that violence in Murshidabad district may be part of a larger conspiracy involving select elements from Central agencies, a section of the Border Security Force (BSF), and some political parties.

Governor's message Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday assured that strict law and order would be maintained in violence-hit areas and warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Bose said in a video message, said, "Let the miscreants and their godfathers realise that nobody will be allowed to take the law into their own hands."

Compensation for damaged houses, shops Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Jangipur, Khalilur Rahaman, on Sunday said that the West Bengal government is planning to provide compensation to those whose houses and shops were damaged.

CAPF, BSF deployed in violence-hit areas Acting on a petition filed by Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikar, the Calcutta High Court on Saturday directed the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the violence-hit areas to ensure law and order. According to a police statement, adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, Suti, and other affected areas to maintain order.

Following a Calcutta High Court order, the Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday.

Hundreds cross river, take refuge in neighbouring district Hundreds of people, affected by the violence, have reportedly crossed the Bhagirathi River and took refuge in neighbouring Malda district, officials said. The local administration has provided shelter and food to the displaced families, housed them in schools and set up volunteer teams to assist those arriving by boats.