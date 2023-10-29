Murthy’s 70 hours work remark: Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta says Indian women work more than that but no one debates

After NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of IT major Infosys stressed on the need for youngsters to work for at least 70 hours a week to boost work productivity, Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta has commented that many Indian women have been working more than the said hours per week to “build India" but no one has debated about them.

In a post on X, Radhika Gupta said: “Between offices and homes, many Indian women have been working many more than seventy hour weeks to build India (through our work) and the next generation of Indians (our children). For years and decades. With a smile, and without a demand for overtime. Funnily, no one has debated about us on Twitter."

Her post has accumulated more than 44,000 views. Many users also commented on the post.

“Indian women’s tireless dedication deserves recognition," said a user.

“Well pointed," added another user.

Comments from few more users are as below --

- “Very pertinent and obvious, but no one ever spoke about it."

- “True. World only counts our working hours at the office. What work we do at home is unaccounted. That way our working hours are 15-16 per day."

- “I’ve been on homemaker duties for the past 2 months. Earlier, while leaving the office, I thought of hanging out with friends. Now, while leaving, the lingering thought is of the dinner and evening chores. This starts with the morning and stays there till I fall asleep."

Narayana Murthy’s 70 hours work a week remark

While appearing on the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record,’ Murthy in conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai said: “If we want to compete with the fastest growing countries like China and Japan, we need to boost up our work productivity. At the moment, India’s work productivity is very low. The government also must reduce the time it takes for decision-making and curb corruption in bureaucracy."

“Our youngsters need to work for at least 70 hours a week," he said.

