An Oman Air flight to Muscat was forced to return back to Kerala's Kozhikode airport minutes after take-off due to a technical snag, airport authorities said as reported by PTI.
As per Calicut airport official, Flight WY 298 with 169 people onboard took off from the Karipur airport at 9.15 am. The flight turned back barely a few minutes into its journey due to a technical fault and landed safely, airport official said as reported by PTI.
"It was a normal landing.. the aircraft landed safely," he told PTI.
As per the official, the aircraft circled the airport for over two hours to burn fuel and become lighter before landing.
Earlier on 12 July, a Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft made an emergency landing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport, Bangalore after developing a technical glitch with its nose landing gear, officials told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, in another news, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken off SpiceJet from enhanced surveillance after putting it under such a regime as a precautionary measure about a fortnight ago.
As many as 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations pan India, on the Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 fleet before taking the airline off from the enhanced surveillance regime, DGCA said on Tuesday.
“The findings (during spot checks) were of routine nature and were not considered significant by DGCA. Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines. As a consequence, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA," the civil aviation regulator said. About a fortnight ago, the airline was put under enhanced surveillance to take abundant precautions given the glitches the airline reported during the monsoon season last year.
DGCA had also last year issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet. Facing the show-cause notice, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh had then said that they were running "a safe airline for the past 15 years" and that "one or two incidents being highlighted in media doesn't mean any airline is unsafe".
(With inputs from agencies)
