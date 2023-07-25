“The findings (during spot checks) were of routine nature and were not considered significant by DGCA. Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines. As a consequence, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA," the civil aviation regulator said. About a fortnight ago, the airline was put under enhanced surveillance to take abundant precautions given the glitches the airline reported during the monsoon season last year.