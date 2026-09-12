Mushroom galouti, paneer lababdar, millet pulao, beetroot raita: What's for dinner at PM Modi's BRICS day 1?

The BRICS Summit 2026 Day 1 comes to an end with a lavish dinner. Leaders from across the world attended the ongoing summit in New Delhi, where they were served an array of Indian vegetarian dishes at the dinner gala hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The menu featured a diverse range of dishes from different regions of the country, such as Khandvi Mille-Feuille, Khumb Galouti, Paneer Lababdar, Millet Pulao and more. Selected traditional Indian desserts were also a part of the menu tonight.
According to the menu card, the dinner was hosted at Bharat Mandapam, where the BRICS Summit 2026 is taking place. The menu was presented in both English and Hindi, designed with traditional Indian decorative details.
The dinner menu began with Khandvi Mille-Feuille, described as a steamed gram-flour roll tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves. It is followed by Khumb Galouti, the tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs served with mint pearls and sheermal, on the list.
Quick answers to key questions
The dinner featured a variety of Indian vegetarian dishes, including Mushroom Galouti, Paneer Lababdar, Millet Pulao, and Beetroot Raita, among others.
The BRICS Summit 2026 aims to strengthen cooperation among emerging economies and amplify the voice of the Global South in international institutions.
The menu was designed with traditional Indian decorative details and offered dishes from various regions of India, showcasing the diversity of Indian cuisine.
Yes, trying Indian cuisine, as served at the BRICS dinner, provides an opportunity to experience India's rich culinary heritage and hospitality.
Guests were served beverages including refreshing pomegranate juice and coconut water during the dinner.
The main course consisted of Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik made with Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus, Carrot Bean Poriyal with South Indian spices and coconut, Thakkali Belle Saaru, millet pulao and beetroot raita alongside assorted Indian breads by the side.
The dinner ended on a sweet note with dessert options including Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi and Shahtoot Phirni, a slow-cooked milk-and-rice pudding topped with mulberries and gold leaf.
The beverages served at the dinner event were pomegranate juice and coconut water, described as ‘a stream of refreshing flavours.’
The 18th BRICS Summit is being hosted by India under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation as the key areas of focus.
BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.
The grouping currently comprises of 11 countries including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.
This year it is being attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
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