Music legend and the doyen of Indian classical vocal music Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 due to cardiac arrest, says his daughter Durga Jasraj, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

He was 90 years of age and was living in New Jersey state of United States.

“With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA," a statement issued by his family said, PTI reported.

“May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," it said.

Born in Haryana, Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

His musical career has spanned more than 80 years and led to numerous major awards. His performances of classical and semi-classical vocals have become albums and film soundtracks. Jasraj has taught music in India, Canada and the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of the legendary singer and tweeted saying, "Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists."

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences and posted that the revered vocalist had "enthralled people with soulful renditions."

Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 17, 2020

Tributes are pouring in from various noted musicians from the film fraternity and other personalities while reminiscing the musician's contribution to the country and the world.

Singer and actress Shweta Pandit, who is also the grand-niece of Jasraj took to Twitter to share her memories with her grandfather. She tweeted, "So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now."

Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/q0LpCvrgr8 — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) August 17, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah posted, "His demise feels like a personal loss."

Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice. His demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 17, 2020

"A big void in the world of Indian Classical music," posted Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan.

Devastated after hearing the news that Sangeet marthand pandit Jasraj has moved on to the next dimension . A big void in the world of Indian Classical music . His music will live on in this planet 🙏 — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) August 17, 2020

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted "A truly monumental loss."

Just heard of the passing of the Legendary #PanditJasraj Ji. My condolence to music itself, and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss.



My heart goes out to my friends Jatin & Lalit Pandit, Shweta & Shraddha Pandit & of course @DurgaJasraj ji, and the family. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 17, 2020

Last year, a minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, has been named after Pandit Jasraj.

International Astronomical Union (IAU) has named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128) , discovered on November 11, 2006 , as 'Panditjasraj'.

'Panditjasraj' traverses the cosmos between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

'Panditjasraj' minor planet can be seen on their official website with the number 300128, his date of birth in reverse order (28/01/30).

With inputs from PTI.

