Music legend and the doyen of Indian classical vocal music Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 due to cardiac arrest, says his daughter Durga Jasraj, according to news agency Press Trust of India.
He was 90 years of age and was living in New Jersey state of United States.
“With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA," a statement issued by his family said, PTI reported.
“May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," it said.
Born in Haryana, Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.
His musical career has spanned more than 80 years and led to numerous major awards. His performances of classical and semi-classical vocals have become albums and film soundtracks. Jasraj has taught music in India, Canada and the US.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of the legendary singer and tweeted saying, "Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists."
President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences and posted that the revered vocalist had "enthralled people with soulful renditions."
Tributes are pouring in from various noted musicians from the film fraternity and other personalities while reminiscing the musician's contribution to the country and the world.
Singer and actress Shweta Pandit, who is also the grand-niece of Jasraj took to Twitter to share her memories with her grandfather. She tweeted, "So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now."
Home Minister Amit Shah posted, "His demise feels like a personal loss."
"A big void in the world of Indian Classical music," posted Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan.
Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted "A truly monumental loss."
Last year, a minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, has been named after Pandit Jasraj.
International Astronomical Union (IAU) has named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128) , discovered on November 11, 2006 , as 'Panditjasraj'.
'Panditjasraj' traverses the cosmos between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
'Panditjasraj' minor planet can be seen on their official website with the number 300128, his date of birth in reverse order (28/01/30).
With inputs from PTI.
