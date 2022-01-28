This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
We can see a technological revolution in every sphere, likewise, it should be brought in music too and contribute to global outreach of Indian music, the Prime Minister said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On the 92nd birthday of Pandit Jasraj, the Indian classical vocalist, on 28 January, the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation was launched.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On the 92nd birthday of Pandit Jasraj, the Indian classical vocalist, on 28 January, the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation was launched.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech at the launch event through video conferencing and said that Startups dedicated to music should be readied in the country in order for Indian music to reach a global scale.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech at the launch event through video conferencing and said that Startups dedicated to music should be readied in the country in order for Indian music to reach a global scale.
This year the Indian government has been encouraging more and more start-ups to come up in the country. The Startup India initiative was also started to encourage the start-ups in the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This year the Indian government has been encouraging more and more start-ups to come up in the country. The Startup India initiative was also started to encourage the start-ups in the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The PM emphasized on the digitization of every sector, highlighting music during this event. He stressed on the fact that these start-ups should develop in order for Indian music to secure a global reach.
The PM emphasized on the digitization of every sector, highlighting music during this event. He stressed on the fact that these start-ups should develop in order for Indian music to secure a global reach.
The startups should be based on Indian musical instruments and traditions, Modi stressed.
The startups should be based on Indian musical instruments and traditions, Modi stressed.
"Our guru-shishya tradition should be maintained but there should be value addition through technology," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Our guru-shishya tradition should be maintained but there should be value addition through technology," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We can see a technological revolution in every sphere, likewise, it should be brought in music too and contribute to global outreach of Indian music," PM Narendra Modi said at the launch of Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation.
“We can see a technological revolution in every sphere, likewise, it should be brought in music too and contribute to global outreach of Indian music," PM Narendra Modi said at the launch of Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation.
The prime minister further at the event said that the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation aims to nurture new talent and preserve India's culture and musical legacy.
Modi attributed his request to the potential that Indian music holds. "Indian music has the capacity to revolutionise the depth of the human mind. It also strengthens the experience of the oneness of nature and the divine," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Modi attributed his request to the potential that Indian music holds. "Indian music has the capacity to revolutionise the depth of the human mind. It also strengthens the experience of the oneness of nature and the divine," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pandit Jasraj died at his home in New Jersey on 17 August 2020 due to cardiac arrest. Pm Modi also extended his best wishes to Durga Jasraj, the daughter of Pnadit Jasraj.
Pandit Jasraj died at his home in New Jersey on 17 August 2020 due to cardiac arrest. Pm Modi also extended his best wishes to Durga Jasraj, the daughter of Pnadit Jasraj.
Interacting with over 150 startups on Saturday as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that 16 January will be celebrated as 'National Start-up Day'. The prime Minister also said, “start-ups are going to be the backbone of new India.
Interacting with over 150 startups on Saturday as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that 16 January will be celebrated as 'National Start-up Day'. The prime Minister also said, “start-ups are going to be the backbone of new India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!