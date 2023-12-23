Muskaan Khan, the poster girl of hijab protest welcomes Karnataka govt decision: ‘Will continue my studies again’
During the hijab-ban protests in Karnataka, Muskaan was praised on social media as she stood up to the group who heckled her and raised the slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Friday that the state government will withdraw the hijab ban in educational institutions. The decision was welcomed by the affected students including Muskaan Khan, a girl who went viral on social media for standing up to the group of students who heckled her for wearing hijab. Muskaan said she welcomes CM Siddaramaiah's decision and will continue her studies again.