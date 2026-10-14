Muskan, lover receive death penalty in Meerut blue drum murder case: Why did judge invoke Mahabharata while sentencing?

A Meerut court on Wednesday sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, to death for the murder of Saurabh Rajput. The body of Saurabh Rajput, who was Muskan's husband, was found dismembered and cemented inside a blue drum, hitting headlines.

Saurabh Rajput was a merchant navy officer. He was killed on March 3, 2025, and his body was discovered about two weeks later.

Meerut blue drum murder case verdict On October 14, District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the verdict in the Meerut blue drum murder case after 126 hearings during a 13-month trial. According to PTI, Muskan, who has two daughters, one seven years old and the other 10 months old, and Sahil were produced separately before the court via video conferencing from prison.

Reportedly, Muskan and her lover Sahil appeared restless ahead of the sentencing. Neither ate nor slept much, added Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma.

Before pronouncing the death sentence, the judge asked both whether they wished to say anything regarding the punishment.

Also Read | Decomposed body found in blue drum in chilling echo of Meerut murder case

The Mahabharata reference Judge Mishra referred to the Mahabharata and called punishment a form of dharma. He said that Muskan and Sahil would be hanged till death.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Judge Mishra, during the session, referred to a verse from the Mahabharata. He said, “Dand bhi dharm hai (Even punishment is dharma)".

He added, as per the publication, “Dand ko hi dharm bataya gaya hai, yani apradhi ko dand dena dharm hai (Punishment has been referred to as dharma, meaning punishing a criminal is itself a righteous act)".

The usage of the reference seemingly explains the moral reasoning behind the rare punishment in the viral murder case.

Saurabh Rajput's mother, Renu, brother and other family members were present in the court during the sentencing.

Case explained Muskan and Sahil were convicted on September 30 for the murder and attempt to conceal the body of Saurabh Rajput.

The convicts dismembered the victim's body and placed the remains inside a blue drum, which they filled with cement to conceal their crime.

The case came to light after the remains were discovered at the couple's house in Meerut.