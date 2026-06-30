‘Sorry for the words I used’: Woman dentist apologises after AIDSA suspends her for mocking Ketan Agarwal’s murder

Dr Muskan Soni, a Madhya Pradesh-based dentist, has issued an apology after a video she posted on Instagram mocking the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was killed by his fiancée and her lover, caused outrage. The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA), Madhya Pradesh, on Monday issued a statement saying that Dr Muskan Soni has been suspended from the post of Treasurer, AIDSA Madhya Pradesh and the membership of the association.

“It has been found that she has committed acts of indiscipline and made highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful remarks regarding the late Mr. Ketan Agrawal, which are in clear violation of the Constitution, Code of Conduct, and ethical values of the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA),” the statement said.

Woman mocks Ketan Agarwal Soni, who, according to her LinkedIn profile, is a Jabalpur-based dentist, had posted a video on Instagram, speaking about the murder of Ketan Agarwal.

“That Pune guy, he had no hair… If you say such lies, you will obviously die… So hashtag I hate men,” she said in the video.

Soni was referring to reports that Siya claimed that she did not want to marry Ketan as had hair loss and was using a wig. Ketan’s family had rejected the reports and clarified that the matter of the 26-year-old suffering from minor hair loos due to a medical condition and his use of a wig was communicated to Siya’s family before the engagement.

Apology after video cause outrage Following the outrage over her video, Soni issued an apology. I am very, very sorry for the words I have used,” she said in the new video.

She then went on to defend her use of “I hate men” saying that she has been using it because of her past life experiences.

Ketan Agarwal murder Ketan Agarwal was pushed to his death on June 18 from the Lohagad Fort by Siya and Chenan after his fiancée took him there on the pretext of celebrating her birthday. The death was initially treated as an accident, but during the investigation, inconsistencies in Siya’s statements and the presence of a person wearing a hoodie close to the couple made the police suspicious.

Following further investigation, Siya and her lover, Chetan Chaudhari, who police say was the person seen on CCTV wearing the hoodie, were taken into custody. According to the police, Siya and Chetan were in a relationship before she was engaged to Ketan. Siya reportedly told police that she did not want to call off the engagement as she feared it would bring disrepute to her family.