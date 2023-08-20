Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with neighbour in UP's Sitapur1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Officials said that a few years back their son had eloped with a girl from the neighbour's family and a dispute on the same triggered the incident on Friday.
A couple in Sitapur of Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by a group of people over a dispute which had been going on for a few years, police said on Saturday. The old couple, identified as Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha, was killed after allegedly being attacked with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours. According to the reports, the couple's son had eloped with a girl in their neighbourhood.