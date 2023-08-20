comScore
Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with neighbour in UP's Sitapur
A couple in Sitapur of Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by a group of people over a dispute which had been going on for a few years, police said on Saturday. The old couple, identified as Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha, was killed after allegedly being attacked with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours. According to the reports, the couple's son had eloped with a girl in their neighbourhood. 

The incident took place in Rajeypur village under the Hargaon PS limits on Friday. Senior police officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation after receiving the information. Officials said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a probe into the matter has been initiated. 

According to the reports, the couple was attacked with sticks and iron rods. "The couple died on the spot in the attack and all the accused fled," Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP), Chakresh Mishra, was quoted as saying.

The dispute started a few years ago when Abbas' son eloped with a girl from their neighbour's family. “According to the villagers, the son of the deceased couple, Shaukat, and Rampal's daughter Ruby had an affair. Shaukat had abducted Ruby in the year 2020. At that time, Ruby was a minor and after registering a case, the police sent Shaukat to jail. He again abducted and married Ruby in June," Chakresh Mishra said.

"A case was registered in this and Abbas's son was sent to jail. When Abbas's son was released from jail a few days back, there was again a dispute between the families," he said.

A probe has been initiated and a hunt has been on to catch the accused who killed the Muslim couple. "A case under relevant sections has been registered, and a hunt has been launched to identify and nab the accused persons," SP Mishra added.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 03:20 PM IST
