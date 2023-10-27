Muslim leaders urge PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Ayodhya mosque, others oppose 'politicisation'
Members of the Muslim community have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone for an upcoming mosque in Ayodhya. The call to action came soon after the PM revealed that he had been invited for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in mid-January next year. However with construction yet to begin on the land allocated by the Supreme Court following the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict, many have also spoken out against the possible ‘politicisation’ of the matter.