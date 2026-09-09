Muslim man’s skullcap pulled off in Uttar Pradesh, six youths face police action – What we know

Uttar Pradesh Police took preventive action against six youths after a video showing a Muslim elderly man allegedly being subjected to indecent behaviour and having his skullcap pulled off during a procession in Etah district went viral, officials said.

The incident took place during a procession organised to mark the birth anniversary of Rani Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi in the Marhara police station area last week, the police said.

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The members of the Lodhi community later apologised to the man and honoured him with a cap and garland.

The viral video that has surfaced now purportedly shows some youths pulling the cap off the elderly man's head, leaving him visibly distressed. A policeman can also be seen taking the man away from the spot, news agency PTI said.

Skull caps have religious significance in Islam. While wearing the cap is not wajib (obligatory) under Islamic law, it holds immense spiritual value as a Sunnah—a highly recommended tradition based on the practices of the Prophet Muhammad.

Suo motu cognisance Taking suo motu cognisance of the video, police examined the footage and detained six youths, initiating preventive proceedings against them under Sections 170 (disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 135 (assault or criminal force in attempt to wrongfully confine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

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A video subsequently circulated on social media showed the youths at the Marhara police station with folded hands, apparently apologising.

However, Circle Officer Sadar Sankalp Deep Kushwaha said he was not aware of any accused having formally apologised at the police station.

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"I have no information about any accused apologising at the police station," Kushwaha said.

Resentment in Muslims The incident triggered resentment among members of the Muslim community, following which a meeting was held on September 3 at Chaudhary Matinuzzama Public School in the town, associated with Samajwadi Party district president Parvez Zuberi.

Around 60 to 70 prominent members of the two communities attended the meeting, including Chaman Prakash, vice-president of the fair committee of the Lodhi Kalyan Mahasabha, and other office-bearers.

During the meeting, prominent members of the Lodhi community apologised to the elderly man over the incident and honoured him by presenting him with a cap and garland. Members of the Lodhi Mahasabha also expressed regret over the episode.

Zuberi said Chaman Prakash played an important role in resolving the matter.

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"The decision was taken with mutual consent with the objective of maintaining communal harmony, and both sides are now satisfied," Zuberi said.

He also alleged that the elderly man was subjected to indecent behaviour and that police personnel at the spot were also misbehaved with.

Zuberi said the six youths against whom police had initiated action did not attend the meeting.

The participants also discussed the role of loud DJs in such incidents, with some suggesting that loud music and songs during processions could cause people to become agitated. They discussed avoiding DJs during future programmes organised on roads.

The procession was organised by the All India Lodhi Kalyan Mahasabha.

The decision was taken with mutual consent with the objective of maintaining communal harmony, and both sides are now satisfied.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh's son Rajveer Singh alias Raju Bhaiya, Marhara MLA Virendra Lodhi, Farrukhabad MP Mukesh Rajput and several other Lodhi community legislators and leaders were among those reported to have attended the event.

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(With agency inputs)

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