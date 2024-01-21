‘Muslim Party will soon become Ram Bhakt’: VHP on Asaduddin Owaisi's ‘Ayodhya systematically snatched’ remark
VHP has responded to Owaisi's statements by questioning his ancestors' connection to Ayodhya and criticizing his failure to save the Mosque through legal means.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on Babri Masjid caught the attention of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration ceremony. AIMIM's Owaisi had said that Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was "very systematically snatched from the Muslims.