All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on Babri Masjid caught the attention of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration ceremony. AIMIM's Owaisi had said that Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was "very systematically snatched from the Muslims.

Owaisi had questioned three “important incidents" that, he said, led to the situation the way it is today. Owaisi had remarked that if the mosque had not been demolished in 1992, Muslims wouldn't be facing the current situation.

Replying to Owaisi's statements ahead of the Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya, the Viswa Hindu Parishad has said that Hyderabad MP will very soon chant "Raam Naam', according to India Today.

VHP’s National spokesperson Vinod Bansal questioned Owaisi , “In the last 500 years, has anyone from your ancestors visited Ayodhya?"

VHP's Vinod Bansal also told India Today also said “Owaisi is a Barrister from the UK, why didn't he move the court to save the Mosque? He is just doing his politics. This Muslim Party (AIMIM) should understand that soon they will become ‘Ram Bhakt’, and will chant ‘Ram Naam’."

Speaking to reporters in Karnataka's Kalaburagi ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration, Owaisi had on Saturday said, ""...the Muslims had offered namaz in that area (Babri Masjid) for 500 years. When Congress's GB Pant was the chief minister (of Uttar Pradesh), idols were placed inside the masjid at one night...but the idols were not removed from there... there was a collector named Nair. He shut down the Masjid and started doing puja there, and in 1950s, Nair became the Jan Sangh's first member of the Parliament".

He added that late in 1986, locks were opened without listening to the Muslims. "On 6 December 1992, the Babri Masjid was demolished...sacrificed by the BJP and the Sang parivar," the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi said the Ram Mandir did not exist when Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was formed. He also said Mahatma Gandhi never mentioned anything about Ram Mandir. " Very systematically, Babri Masjid has been taken away from Indian Muslims...," he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi asked, "Had we seen things how they are today if GB Pant had removed those idols back then? or if the locks had not been opened in 1986 and if the Masjid had not been demolished on 6 December". He said, "These are the questions were are asking and no one is responding to them."

