Announcing the decision, Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday that there is a significant decline in Triple Talaq cases after the law came into effect. Muslim women across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed this law, he added.
The Government has strengthened "self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence" of the Muslim women of the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights by bringing the law against the Triple Talaq, Naqvi said.
On Sunday, Naqvi along with the Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will attend a programme in New Delhi to observe the Muslim Women Rights Day.