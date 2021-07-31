Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Muslim Women Rights Day' to commemorate two years of triple talaq law

'Muslim Women Rights Day' to commemorate two years of triple talaq law

Premium
Triple talaq law will complete its two years on August 1.
1 min read . 05:14 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

  • The law prohibiting triple talaq came into force on August 1, 2019
  • Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Smriti Irani and Bhupinder Yadav will attend an event to observe Muslim Women Rights Day on August 1

Ministry of Minority Affairs announced that Muslim Women Rights Day would be observed across the nation on August 1 to celebrate the enactment of law prohibiting triple talaq.

Ministry of Minority Affairs announced that Muslim Women Rights Day would be observed across the nation on August 1 to celebrate the enactment of law prohibiting triple talaq.

The legislation classifying triple talaq as a criminal offence came into effect on August 1, 2019.

The legislation classifying triple talaq as a criminal offence came into effect on August 1, 2019.

Announcing the decision, Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday that there is a significant decline in Triple Talaq cases after the law came into effect. Muslim women across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed this law, he added.

Announcing the decision, Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday that there is a significant decline in Triple Talaq cases after the law came into effect. Muslim women across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed this law, he added.

The Government has strengthened "self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence" of the Muslim women of the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights by bringing the law against the Triple Talaq, Naqvi said.

The Government has strengthened "self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence" of the Muslim women of the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights by bringing the law against the Triple Talaq, Naqvi said.

On Sunday, Naqvi along with the Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will attend a programme in New Delhi to observe the Muslim Women Rights Day.

On Sunday, Naqvi along with the Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will attend a programme in New Delhi to observe the Muslim Women Rights Day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!