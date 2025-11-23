‘Muslims cannot even become VC’: BJP accuses Jamiat Ulama’s Madani of giving communal colour to Delhi blast probe

New Delhi:Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani's remarks alleging discrimination against Muslims while citing the example of the Al Falah University, which is under scanner in the Delhi blast probe, triggered a row with the BJP on Sunday, saying the "aatanki bachao (save terrorist) jamaat" has become active.

Madani claimed that while Zohran Mamdani had been elected the mayor of New York and a Khan could become the mayor of London, Muslims in India cannot even become vice chancellors in universities.

"The world thinks that Muslims have been crippled and finished. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim, Mamdani, can become the mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London; whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor," he said at a session at the Jamiat headquarters here on Saturday.

"And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, like Azam Khan. Look at what is happening today with Al Falah. He (the founder) is in jail, and no one knows how many years he will be in jail," Madani said.

The government is working relentlessly to ensure that Muslims never raise their heads, the chief of one of the two factions of Jamiat alleged.

BJP leaders slammed Madani for the remarks and accused him of giving a communal colour to the Delhi blast probe.

The ruling party's spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, said, "In the name of vote bank, the 'bhaijann of appeasement' and the 'aatanki bachao jamaat (save terrorists group)' has become active."

"Arshad Madani ji, leave aside this talk of mayor; this country has seen Muslims becoming President, vice president, chief justice, home minister. The biggest artists and businessmen have also come from the Muslim community."

"When a terror act takes place, those people who say terrorism has no religion, start advocating on behalf of terrorists on the basis of religion," he told PTI Videos.

Poonawalla also said, "Therefore, I say that behind the doctor of terrorism, there are spin doctors of terrorism. And these spin doctors are not just Arshad Madani but others like P Chidambaram ji, who said it is the circumstances that make a terrorist."

"Hussain Dalwai says they were the sufferers of injustice. Imran Masood calls them youth gone astray... Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter also play the Islamophobia card," he said.

"Whenever a terrorist is caught, they keep 'vote bank neeti' over 'rashtriya neeti' and come to the defence of terrorism," Poonawalla alleged.

Reacting to Madani's remarks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "In India, APJ Abdul Kalam, who became the President, is the icon of Muslims. He always kept his head high. Why make others an icon?"

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain slammed Arshad Madani's statement as "very irresponsible".

"He is an elder and should remember that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind contributed to the freedom movement. He is defaming Hindustan by saying these things," Hussain said.

Al Falah University has become the focus of multiple security agencies following the November 10 blast near the Red Fort, as "suicide bomber" Dr Umar Un Nabi was a professor of medicine there. Additionally, Dr Mujammil Shakeel, from whose rented accommodations in Faridabad over 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered, worked at the university.

Last Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at 25 locations across Delhi and Faridabad in a money laundering probe tied to the ongoing blast investigation.

The central agency also arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, founder and chairman of Al Falah University, in a separate case involving alleged financial irregularities, forged accreditation documents and diversion of institutional funds. Siddiqui has been remanded to 13 days of ED custody.