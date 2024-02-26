Muslims celebrate 'Shab-e-Baraat'; Jama Masjid Shahi Imam declares son as his successor
The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari declared his son as his successor in a 'dastarbandi' ceremony held at the courtyard of the grand mosque. The ceremony involves tying a 'dastarbandi (turban)' on the head of the next Imam, following with the prayers.
Muslims across the country celebrated the 'Shab-e-Baraat', also known as the 'night of forgiveness', a significant festival observed on the 14th and 15th night of Sha'aban, the eighth month in the Islamic calendar on Sunday.
