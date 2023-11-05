Union Minister Amit Shah accuses Bihar's Nitish Kumar government of inflating Muslim and Yadav population for 'appeasement politics'. He also criticizes the caste survey conducted by the government.

Union Minister Amit Shah on 5 November attacked Bihar's Nitish Kumar government and accused the caste survey of deliberately showing inflated Muslim and Yadav population as part of 'appeasement politics'.

He even said that, while addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur, the decision to conduct the caste survey in the state was taken when Nitish Kumar's JD(U) was an NDA constituent.

Amit Shah said, as the news agency PTI quoted, "Population of Muslims, Yadavs deliberately shown more in Bihar caste survey as part of appeasement politics."

He added, as quoted by news agency ANI, "There are two types of 'JAM'. For BJP, JAM - Jan Dhan account, Aadhaar, and Mobile. For the Bihar government, JAM - 'Jativad' and 'Parivarvad', 'Apradh', and Minority appeasement...The alliance partners call themselves the well-wishers of backward classes... The decision to conduct the survey was taken when the BJP was a part of Nitish Kumar's government...Congress always boycotted and opposed the backward society. Whereas PM Modi always respected the backward society..."

Earlier in 2022, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) severed ties with the BJP and joined the Mahagathbandhan alliance, which comprises Congress, RJD, and Left parties.

Shah, while attacking the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Shah alleged the only agenda of the bloc was to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Nitish Kumar should stop dreaming about becoming the next PM. The INDIA alliance did not even make him its convener," he said.

Apart from this, the Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader exuded confidence that his party would win all the 40 seats in Bihar in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Shah also alleged that Nitish Kumar was responsible for 'Gundaraaj' in Bihar.

Reactions: Reacting on Amit Shah's allegations, Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, as quoted by ANI, "I heard Amit Shah's statement. He said that in the caste-based survey, the population of Yadavs and Muslims has increased and the population of other communities has decreased. I want to say that if (the survey) is wrong then conduct a caste census across the country, who has stopped you? Why aren't you doing that?"

Amit Shah's comparison: Meanwhile, ahead of Amit Shah's public meeting in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh compared the Union Home Minister's expertise in political strategy with India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"If you look at Amit Shah's expertise in political strategy, you should compare him with modern-day Sardar Patel," Singh said, speaking to ANI on Sunday.

With agency inputs.

