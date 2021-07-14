Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Mussoorie: 3 test positive for Covid-19 as tourists flock to hill stations

Mussoorie: 3 test positive for Covid-19 as tourists flock to hill stations

Uttarakhand: Several videos and photos surfaced online in which tourists were seen blatantly violating Covid protocol
1 min read . 12:23 PM IST Livemint

  • The Uttarakhand government sent back about 8,000 tourist vehicles over the last weekend to reduce crowding at tourists places like Mussoorie and Nainital
  • Uttarakhand extended Covid curfew till July 20

Twenty days after the Uttarakhand government relaxed COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and allowed tourists to enter the state, three people in Mussoorie's Cantonment Board area have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Nodal Officer Dr Pradeep Rana, the Covid-infected patients and their family members have been quarantined.

According to Nodal Officer Dr Pradeep Rana, the Covid-infected patients and their family members have been quarantined.

17 other people, who were recently in contact with the COVID-positive patients, have undergone RT-PCR tests. Their results are expected in a day or two.

As the country's Covid-19 caseload reduced after the devastating second wave, thousands have flocked to hill stations in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, despite warnings of a third wave.

Several videos and photos surfaced online in which tourists were seen blatantly violating Covid protocol. Tourists were spotted in large gatherings without masks and minimal social distancing.

As part of the Uttarakhand government's efforts to reduce crowding at tourists places like Mussoorie and Nainital, about 8,000 tourist vehicles were sent back over the last weekend.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharane, check-posts have also been set up at the state border and tourists have been informed that they must have negative RT-PCR tests, prior hotel bookings and registration on the online portal.

The state's COVID curfew, meanwhile, has been extended till July 20. Restrictions will remain in force till 6 am on July 20. A cap of 50 people has also been imposed for weddings and funerals.

