Ever since the state government announced an ease in coronavirus restrictions last month, tourists have decided to head towards higher altitudes, including Nanital, Rishikesh, Himachal Pradesh's Manali, Shimla, Dalhousie, and Dharamshala.
Tourists have been thronging to hill stations to get rid of the scorching heat.
Last week, a photo of Manali went viral where similar carelessness was observed by the tourists.
With the increase in the number of tourists, the occupancy in hotels has also surged. Also, the crowded streets due to an unexpected influx of tourists has posed a challenge to the state government to ensure adhering of Covid-19 norms by the visitors.
This week only, the Ministry of Health expressed concern over people flocking to hill stations. The health ministry had warned that such laxity can nullify the gains made in the management of the Covid pandemic so far.
"People are indulging in revenge travel with restrictions being lifted. They need to understand that the virus and the disease are still here. People roaming in hill stations and markets without maintaining physical distance and not wearing masks can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far," joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said as he stressed on following Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.
