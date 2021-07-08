In order to seek respite from the heatwave in the plains, hundreds of tourists are flocking to Uttarakhand's Mussoorie hill station.

A video of maskless tourists bathing at the Kempty Falls in Mussoorie has gone viral. In the video, not even a single person was seen wearing a mask, additionally, social distancing went for a toss.

As the video went viral, several social media users expressed anger as people flouted Covid-19 norms.

“Empty brains in Kempty," a user said. Another comment reads, “This is a power move: nahao and mar jao."

It seems that kempty fall wii turn into carona fall and even wide spreder of the virus...shame — ankushsingal (@ankushsingal231) July 7, 2021

Awful - there are people who haven’t been home for a couple of years and then there are some intellectuals under the kempty fall.. — Manvendra Bisht (@manvendrabisht) July 8, 2021

all HUMPTY & DUMPTY

fall in

KEMPTY... — विश्वरत्न सक्सेना (@VishwaratnaSax1) July 7, 2021





Ever since the state government announced an ease in coronavirus restrictions last month, tourists have decided to head towards higher altitudes, including Nanital, Rishikesh, Himachal Pradesh's Manali, Shimla, Dalhousie, and Dharamshala.

Tourists have been thronging to hill stations to get rid of the scorching heat.

Last week, a photo of Manali went viral where similar carelessness was observed by the tourists.

With the increase in the number of tourists, the occupancy in hotels has also surged. Also, the crowded streets due to an unexpected influx of tourists has posed a challenge to the state government to ensure adhering of Covid-19 norms by the visitors.

This week only, the Ministry of Health expressed concern over people flocking to hill stations. The health ministry had warned that such laxity can nullify the gains made in the management of the Covid pandemic so far.

"People are indulging in revenge travel with restrictions being lifted. They need to understand that the virus and the disease are still here. People roaming in hill stations and markets without maintaining physical distance and not wearing masks can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far," joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said as he stressed on following Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

