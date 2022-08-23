Must go for Gold: Anand Mahindra cheers nation for ‘another’ Olympics. Read here

Must go for Gold: Anand Mahindra cheers nation for ‘another’ Olympics. Read here2 min read . 07:20 PM IST
- From 2018-2022, India ranked 7th in terms of how many ‘scientific papers’ were cited globally, Anand Mahindra cited
For the past decade, Indian athlhave shown their prowess in several sporting events including Olympics. And now industrialist Anand Mahindra expressed that there is another kind of Olympics where we can also aim for ‘gold’.
In his latest tweet, the M&M boss reshared a post that shows how India has grown significantly in the world of science. Data showed that between 2018 and 2022, India ranked 7th in terms of how many ‘scientific papers’ were cited globally. However, the country did not feature in the list in the decades before that.
Along with the post, he wrote, Another kind of ‘Olympics’ where we must go for Gold. Fitness & Competitiveness in Science will make us the advanced nation we aspire to be…Private Sector corporations must also support research. We’ll work on that.
His followers found the post to be encouraging.
One said, our country India has also improved somewhere, Let's ask @PMOIndia and PM sir @narendramodi to help our Country Top the Research Ranking. It's basic requirements for our aspirations to be a Developed Nation.
Completely agree! I have seen in my all conferences that we are lacking big time on paper publishing, said another.
Another Twitter user suggested a systematic and consistent approach can do wonders of an individual, a society and a nation. 1) Creating a conducive environment, 2) Due appreciation and recognition; 3) Financial aid to researchers. It can go a long way in promoting researches in India.
Thanx for noticing it. Up until now d only ones in ur field of vision were d cricketers. No complaints. Ur company, ur choice of who to confer ur compliments on. But it did hurt. On seeing cricketers being feted for winning in a sport where competition never exceeded double digits, wrote another
What is your take on this?
