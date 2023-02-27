The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition filed by a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party asking for a national “renaming commission" to restore the “original" names of historical, cultural and religious places “renamed" by “foreign invaders". The charge this carries in the context of India’s religiously polarized politics was not lost on the apex court, which chose to make general remarks on the country’s majority faith. “Hinduism is not a religion but a way of life," the court stated, “Hinduism is a way of life, and there is no bigotry in Hinduism. Don’t dig up the past, which will only create disharmony. Can’t have the country on the boil." These comments reach beyond the proximate issue under examination. Although the ruling can be critiqued for overreach, the judiciary is an institution looked upon to keep any deviations from our Constitutional framework in check. This is not the first time it has made observations on Hinduism, and it’s true that responsible governance requires special neutrality on matters that can worsen social polarization. While names of places may be emotive to some, they’re clearly not a substantive matter. It’s best to let them be.