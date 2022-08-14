Must Read: When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala spoke about death, plans to give away wealth to charity2 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 06:35 PM IST
By 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had already begun planning how he would spend his enormous riches.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Whose net worth is nearly ₹48,000 crore, had plans to give away a large portion of his wealth to charity - starting from 2025. In a 2021 interview, the Warren Buffett of India mentioned donating it to his charitable organisation, RARE Family Foundation.