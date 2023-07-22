Must watch OTT and movie release this weekend

The much awaited movies, Baribe and Oppenheimer have hit the movie theatres this Friday. After creating a lot of hype about the two movies with a stupendous marketing strategy of ‘Oppenheimer’, people are coming to theatres in large numbers to enjoy the movie. For those who want to cill and enjoy OTT this weekend or try some other movies, here is the list of top releases of this weekend.

Movies and OTT to watch this weekend

Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Bawaal, is a recent release and a good option for Bollywood lovers. The film revolves around the story of a history teacher, who is married to Nisha. The movie unfolds further when the couple is asked to travel Europe during World War II.

Trial Period

The family comedy movie features Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul in the lead roles. The couple decides to take a break from their marriage and try to date other people. The movie is available on JioCinema.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 -Netflix

The movie is based on the novels written by Sherryl Woods. The story of the web series revolves around three best friends, Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue, who live in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina. The movie has all what you need be it love, family, drama or trauma.

The Deepest Breath -Netflix

The movie tells the story of friendship and special bond between two sky divers and their passion for the sport. The film focuses on Alessia Zecchini, who is an Italian champion freediver, and Stephen Keenan, an Irish safety diver.

They Cloned Tyrone -Netflix

A fantasy movie featuring John Boyega, teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx has all the elements that makes it a classic fantasy masterpiece. Enjoy the clones, aliens and government agents in the movie this weekend.

Kalkoot-Jio Cinema

The movie features none other than Vijay Verma. He plays the role of a cop who is also struggling with a stunted marriage and social pressure. He is also shown as facing the harassment from superiors. The movie is directed by Sumit Saxena and will be released on the platform on July 27.