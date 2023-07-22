Must watch OTT and movie release this weekend

Must watch OTT and movie release this weekend2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Movies to watch this weekend: The grand release of Barbie and Oppenheimer has already made the top position on the list of to watch movies this weekend. Here are some other OTT and movie release that movie buffs can watch thiw weekend
The much awaited movies, Baribe and Oppenheimer have hit the movie theatres this Friday. After creating a lot of hype about the two movies with a stupendous marketing strategy of ‘Oppenheimer’, people are coming to theatres in large numbers to enjoy the movie. For those who want to cill and enjoy OTT this weekend or try some other movies, here is the list of top releases of this weekend.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×