'Mutated version of Omicron is behind spike in cases', health system on alert, says govt2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 10:23 PM IST
The health minister added that vaccines used by India have been found effective against all Covid-19 variants found till now
Amid a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that currently a mutated variant of the Omicron sub-variant is spreading in the country and the health authorities are on alert.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×