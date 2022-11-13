According to George Alexander Muthoot, managing director of Muthoot Finance, the largest gold loan firm in the nation by loan portfolio, Muthoot Finance anticipates a 10% increase in business for FY23.

"If you look at quarter-on-quarter, last quarter versus this quarter, there is an increase (of 9.3 per cent) in net profit. If you are comparing last year same quarter, yes I would say there is a 10 per cent decline. This has happened because two quarters back, we had started the low interest scheme as trial basis. We did it for one or two quarters and then we stopped it. The impact of that low-interest scheme is what we saw as decline in net profit in last quarter and this quarter also," said the MD.

He said that the impact is running down now as one can see the improvement in profit numbers when compared sequentially.

"I think we are on the improvement track and you should see it (rise in profit) coming back in the next two quarters. We are on track to get there and the guidance for the full year business growth was at 10 per cent and we still continue to hold this guidance," Muthoot said.

Besides, growth is also impacted because there is a lot of competition in the market not only from the NBFCs but also from the banks, the official said.

"And of course, we are devising ways to get back to growth in the next two quarters."

"Our vehicle finance and personal loan portfolio and other businesses have also started growing. But the proportion is very low at less than 10 per cent. But then, it is also starting to grow. Now people have options for other loans such as home, personal and vehicle etc," Muthoot said in an interview with PTI.

Demand in other verticals is seen rising as the economy has opened up fully, Muthoot said.

“For the last few quarters, the economy has started to do better. Nothing is closed now whether is it hospitality sector, education, cinema or any other, the economic activity is coming up better. So demand is coming up. And I think...there is more purchasing power in the hands of people," he added.

"In the next month also, we are planning to raise another ₹300 crore through retail NCDs," said the company managing director.

Gross loan assets under management (AUM) for the firm as of September 30, 2022, were 57,230.30 rupees as opposed to 55,146.80 rupees in the same period last year. Out of this, the AUM for gold loans amounted to ₹56,501.40 crore as opposed to ₹54,682.10 crore a year prior. At the end of September 2022, Muthoot Finance has 177 tonnes of gold jewellery on board as security.

In Q2FY23 the company declared a total income of ₹2841.9 Cr compared to ₹3064.8 crore Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹2804.30 Cr posted in Q1FY23, representing a YoY fall of 6% but a QoQ gain of 1%. The company posted a net expense of ₹1635.1 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹1713.2 crore in Q2FY22 and ₹1692.4 crore posted in Q1FY23, representing a YoY fall of 1% and a QoQ fall of 3%. The company declared a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹901.6 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹1002.9 crore in Q2FY22 and ₹825 crore posted in Q1FY23, representing a YoY fall of 13% and a QoQ gain of 9%. The company declared an EPS of ₹22.22 per share in Q2FY23 compared to ₹20.41 in Q1FY23 and ₹24.98 posted in Q2FY22.

The organisation, which has a presence in 29 states and Union Territories, has more than 4,600 branches across India and serves more than 2 lakh consumers daily. As of September 30, 2022, the firm has a market value of ₹41,751.40 crore. Muthoot Finance holds the highest rating among gold loan companies. It has short-term rating of CRISIL A1+ and ICRA A1+ for commercial paper, ICRA A1+ for bank loans whereas it has long-term rating of CRISIL AA+/Stable, ICRA AA+(Stable) for subordinated debt, CRISIL AA+/Stable, ICRA AA+(Stable) for NCD and ICRA AA+(Stable) for bank loans.

