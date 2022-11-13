Muthoot Finance may achieve 10% business growth from loan portfolio in FY23: MD3 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 05:11 PM IST
MD George A. Muthoot of Muthoot Finance is optimistic about attaining a 10% business growth in FY23.
According to George Alexander Muthoot, managing director of Muthoot Finance, the largest gold loan firm in the nation by loan portfolio, Muthoot Finance anticipates a 10% increase in business for FY23.