Muthoot Finance may achieve 10% business growth from loan portfolio in FY23: MD

"If you look at quarter-on-quarter, last quarter versus this quarter, there is an increase (of 9.3 per cent) in net profit. If you are comparing last year same quarter, yes I would say there is a 10 per cent decline. This has happened because two quarters back, we had started the low interest scheme as trial basis. We did it for one or two quarters and then we stopped it. The impact of that low-interest scheme is what we saw as decline in net profit in last quarter and this quarter also," said the MD.