Mutilated body of man found tied to police barricade at farmers' protest site

Mutilated body of man found tied to police barricade at farmers' protest site1 min read . 11:55 AM IST
A body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near Singhu border in the early hours of Friday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj.
"At about 5 am today, Kundli police station received information about a body of a man hanged near a stage where the farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border," the DSP told reporters today.
"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was hanged to a police barricade. People present there were questioned but nothing was revealed about who is responsible for this. The probe is on," he added.
An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP.
More details are awaited.
