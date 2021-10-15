Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mutilated body of man found tied to police barricade at farmers' protest site

Mutilated body of man found tied to police barricade at farmers' protest site

Premium
The body of the farmer was found in his tent at Singhu protest site by his fellow protesters. (HT PHOTO)
1 min read . 11:55 AM IST Livemint

Kundli police station received information about a body of a man hanged near a stage where the farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near Singhu border in the early hours of Friday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj.

A body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near Singhu border in the early hours of Friday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj.

"At about 5 am today, Kundli police station received information about a body of a man hanged near a stage where the farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border," the DSP told reporters today.

"At about 5 am today, Kundli police station received information about a body of a man hanged near a stage where the farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border," the DSP told reporters today.

"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was hanged to a police barricade. People present there were questioned but nothing was revealed about who is responsible for this. The probe is on," he added.

"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was hanged to a police barricade. People present there were questioned but nothing was revealed about who is responsible for this. The probe is on," he added.

An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP.

An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP.

More details are awaited.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Health ministry urges Department of Personnel to fill u ...

Premium

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to reopen on Saturday. Check ...

Premium

Over 30 nations now recognise India's Covid-19 vaccine ...

Premium

India adds 16,862 new Covid-19 cases, 246 deaths in 24 hrs

More details are awaited.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Health ministry urges Department of Personnel to fill u ...

Premium

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to reopen on Saturday. Check ...

Premium

Over 30 nations now recognise India's Covid-19 vaccine ...

Premium

India adds 16,862 new Covid-19 cases, 246 deaths in 24 hrs

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!