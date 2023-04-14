Mutual funds inflow soars 7% to 40.05 lakh crore in FY23 — industry data says

Jean Christophe, Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, “The mutual AUM in the month of Mar-23 stood at ₹39.42 lakhs crores a marginal fall from the previous month. The Indian equity indices seemed range bound in the month of Mar-23 with a marginal increase of 1%. Equity Mutual Funds witnessed positive inflows of nearly 20,534 crores which is a jump of nearly 31% from the previous month. Increasing inflows since the beginning of the year with this month being the highest contribution in the past ten months reflects investors’ confidence in the growth of the Indian economy. A major contributor to the positive inflows could be due to the maximum inflows witnessed in the ELSS category which can be attributed to the tax planning of the investors."